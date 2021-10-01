Hastings man charged with arson after fire at Flaxmere industrial area

A Hastings man has been arrested following a suspicious fire at an industrial address off Omahu Rd, last Friday night. Photo / Tiffaney Hutley

A 47-year-old Hastings man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire in an industrial area off Omahu Rd, near Flaxmere, last week.

Emergency services were called to the fire between James Rochfort Pl and Kirkwood Rd, off Omahu Rd, about 9.20pm on Friday, September 24.

A truck was completely burnt in the fire, while another trailer and a warehouse at wine bottling and distribution side WineWorks Hawke's Bay was badly damaged.

There was also some damage to the neighbouring property of fruit and vegetable growing, harvesting and marketing operation Bostock New Zealand.

It was deemed suspicious with security camera footage showing a person lighting the fire.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with arson, unlawfully being in a closed yard and two charges of unlawfully being in a building.

He has been remanded in custody to October 19.

Police thanked the public and the local business community that have assisted in the inquiry.