Hawke's Bay DHB internal communication network outage resolved, cause being investigated

Hawke's Bay Hospital is trying to figure out the reason behind the internal communication system having problems. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Hospital is trying to figure out the reason behind the internal communication system having problems. Photo / Warren Buckland

Breakdowns in Hawke's Bay District Health Board's internal communication system led to an outage of its external and internal phone lines.

The outage on Friday morning impacted phone lines as well as the DHB's computer network.

A DHB spokeswoman said the issue was not related to hacking and no patients had been impacted.

"The issue was related to two components of its internal network system and was in no way related to any kind of cyber-attack.

"The DHB has processes and procedures in place for events such as this, which were immediately actioned, however, the main call centre line was down for a short time and the DHB apologises for this."



The DHB's system was operational again after 90 minutes.

The cause of the component error was being investigated by the DHB's Digital Enablement team.

Tukituki Medical Centre practice manager Raewyn King said in a post on Facebook that the centre was having issues with its phones, which are part of the HBDHB system.

"At this stage we are not receiving phone calls and we cannot make phone calls out", King said.

"We apologise for this inconvenience which is out of our control and will let you know when our system is activated again.

"Thank you for your understanding."