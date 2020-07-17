Worker who lost fingers packing pet food wins court payout

Addiction Food NZ has been hit with a $132,000 fine. Photo / Google

Addiction Food NZ has been hit with a $132,000 fine. Photo / Google

A woman who lost three finger tips while packing pet food in a Bay of Plenty factory has won a payout from the incident.

Addiction Food NZ was fined $132,000 over the June 2018 workplace incident after it failed to set up effective "guards" to protect workers' hands and bodies from dangerous parts.

The company had also already received four safety notices from government watchdog WorkSafe prior to the incident.

The woman was hurt when attempting to change a packing film that was stuck at the top of a machine.

Her fingers were crushed and burnt between large heat panels used to seal the packing film.