Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Woman steals suitcase of Best Foods mayonnaise from Auckland supermarket

Chris Marriner
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Concerns grow over the link between ADHD and drug use, shocking footage emerges of crash in Auckland, and the Prime Minister hints at a solution for Interislander’s woes.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly filling a suitcase with Best Foods mayonnaise and wheeling it out of the front door of an Auckland supermarket without paying.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager Inspector Matt Hoyes said staff at Woolworths Roselands in Papakura called police about midday on Sunday after spotting the woman’s attempt to steal more than $200 worth of mayo.

Police laid it on thick in a media release, saying they had “closed the lid” on the thief and “relished the opportunity” to assist in finding the alleged offender.

“Staff were able to provide a really detailed description of the woman,” Hoyes said.

“Units conducted mobile patrols in the area and located a female matching the description and wheeling a suitcase, at a bus stop on Porchester Road.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The suitcase filled with mayonnaise that was allegedly stolen from an Auckland supermarket. Photo / NZ Police
The suitcase filled with mayonnaise that was allegedly stolen from an Auckland supermarket. Photo / NZ Police

The mayonnaise was then returned to the supermarket and police credited community involvement with quickly securing the stolen product.

“This was a fantastic response from everyone involved,” Hoyes said.

“As we have said before, vigilant reporting is often the key to police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We thank those in the community who are alerting us to this behaviour.”

He encouraged the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105,” he said.

A 32-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court on October 14 charged with shoplifting.

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald’s visual team.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand