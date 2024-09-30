Concerns grow over the link between ADHD and drug use, shocking footage emerges of crash in Auckland, and the Prime Minister hints at a solution for Interislander’s woes.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly filling a suitcase with Best Foods mayonnaise and wheeling it out of the front door of an Auckland supermarket without paying.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager Inspector Matt Hoyes said staff at Woolworths Roselands in Papakura called police about midday on Sunday after spotting the woman’s attempt to steal more than $200 worth of mayo.

Police laid it on thick in a media release, saying they had “closed the lid” on the thief and “relished the opportunity” to assist in finding the alleged offender.

“Staff were able to provide a really detailed description of the woman,” Hoyes said.

“Units conducted mobile patrols in the area and located a female matching the description and wheeling a suitcase, at a bus stop on Porchester Road.”