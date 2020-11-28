Woman missing in Auckland's Manukau

Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland businesswoman with multiple company directorships has gone missing in the Manukau area.

Police said Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, aged 55, was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home this morning and was last seen on Friday afternoon.

"Police and Elizabeth's family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or who knows where she may be," police said.

"She is about 160cm and of slim build, and may be on foot in the Counties Manukau East area.

"Anyone who can help police locate Elizabeth is asked to call 105 quoting file number 201128/1909."

Zhong, who has had health issues recently, was the sole owner and director of two wine-making companies that are now in receivership - Kennedy Point Vineyard on Waiheke Island and Carrick Wines in Central Otago.

She is also sole owner and director of film production company Digital Post Ltd, Digipost Entertainment and associated companies.