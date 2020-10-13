Missing Marlborough woman Melissa Ewings: Police officially suspend search after 24 days

Melissa Ewings has been missing from the Clarence area, north of Kaikoura, since September 20. Photo / Supplied

Twenty-four days after beekeeper Melissa Ewings went for a walk and never returned, police have officially suspended their search.

The 31-year-old lived alone in a rented house at Clarence, 60km north of Kaikōura.

She was last seen just before dusk on Sunday, September 20, and failed to show up at work at a beekeeping business just 400m from her house the following morning. Ewings was then reported missing.

Her family say it's out of character for the keen adventurer not to keep in touch with family.

Ewings' house was reportedly found locked, with her car left behind along with her wallet and bank cards. None of her personal belongings were missing.

Her cellphone was missing though – and it was tracked to within 100m of her home, the Herald earlier revealed.

After widespread searches, it was later found. It was being analysed by police experts.

Police search teams have gone through all of the local properties and spoken to the residents, the Herald understands, along with search and rescue teams scouring the nearby Clarence River which has been swollen and muddy since her disappearance. Coastline checks have also been done, while helicopters have been looking from the skies.

They have searched over an extensive area around Clarence and the Clarence River.

But today, Marlborough Area Prevention Manager Peter Payne said the search has been officially suspended.

"While we are no longer actively searching for Melissa, we will review any new information that is brought to our attention," he said.

"Every missing persons enquiry is treated on a case-by-case basis and a decision about when to suspend a search involves a number of factors, including the areas able to be searched, evidence located and other lines of enquiry being exhausted."

He added: "We want to acknowledge how difficult the past few weeks have been for Melissa's family, friends and colleagues and we will continue to keep an open mind as to what has happened to her.

"We also want to thank the search and rescue teams and volunteers that have helped search for Melissa."