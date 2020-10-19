'A light to our lives': Family of missing Tauranga woman plead for more information

Tauranga's Rebeka Storey has been missing for six weeks. Photo / Supplied

The family of missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey have described her as a "beautiful person" and are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for her and to come forward if they have any information.

Storey told her family she was driving from Tauranga to her sister's house in Ranfurly on September 5, but she never arrived at her destination.

Her sister Sarah Barnish requested that if anyone had any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to let police know.

"Rebeka is such a beautiful person and a light to our lives. I pray someone can help us bring her home.

"If anyone sees anything, hears from her or knows where she might be, if people in the area can keep an eye out for her because we'd just love to have her back home," she said.

Rebeka Storey's family are appealing for information about her whereabouts. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty Police Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said Storey was planning to camp overnight along the way in her white Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at 11.47pm on September 5 at the Caltex service station in Greerton, Tauranga.

Her white Suzuki was then recorded travelling south down the Tauranga Eastern Link at 12.31am.

About midday on September 6, her Suzuki was seen at the Manganuku campsite on State Highway 2 in the Waioeka Gorge.

Rebeka Storey's vehicle was recovered from the Manganuku campsite. Photo / Supplied

Storey never made it to Ranfurly and has not been in contact with her family.

Barnish said any help would be greatly appreciated by the family.

"They're pretty certain that she is just lost in that Waioeka bush," she said.

"So, if they could keep an eye out for her. If anyone sees her or knows anything they can get in contact with the police because at the moment they've sort of come to a dead end, they've searched everything they can search.

"They're just needing some other information to come to light."

The last confirmed sighting of her was at 11.47pm on September 5 at the Caltex service station in Greerton, Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Storey's Suzuki has been recovered by police from the campsite, and the surrounding area has been extensively searched by Search and Rescue.

There has been no sign of Storey, and police and her family are very concerned for her.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Storey, or her vehicle, since September 5 to get in touch on 105 and quote file number 200909/2598.