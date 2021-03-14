Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle in Auckland's Māngere Bridge

A woman who fell from a moving vehicle in South Auckland has died.
Police confirmed that the woman, who was critically injured in the incident over the weekend, died at Middlemore Hospital.
She was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police and emergency services were called to Rimu Rd, Māngere Bridge, around midday on Saturday.
It was reported at the time that the woman fell from the passenger side of the car and that there were children in the car.
At least three St John ambulance vehicles were sent to the area.
Police blocked off Rimu Rd between Crawford Ave and Church Rd and set up traffic diversions just after noon that day.