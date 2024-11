Police responded to an incident in South Taranaki where a woman was hit by a truck on Tuesday, November 12.

A woman has been flown to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck in South Taranaki.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Meremere Rd, between Rimutoto and Allen roads, about 4pm.

“The woman was transported to hospital by rescue helicopter,” said a police spokesperson.

Hato Hone St John was also on the scene.