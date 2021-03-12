Woman appears in court in relation to Karori murder

She's charged with being party to his murder by driving the offender to commit the crime and is the sixth person charged in relation to the murder. Photo / File

A 35-year-old woman has appeared in the Wellington High Court this afternoon in relation to Karori man Rau Tongia's murder.

She's charged with being party to his murder by driving the offender to commit the crime and is the sixth person charged in relation to the attack.

The woman has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and has filed an identity suppression order.

She has an extension on her interim name suppression until Justice Gerard van Bohemen releases his decision on the order next week.

Masterton woman Shayde Weston, 24, has been charged with murdering Tongia, with two other women charged with being a party to the murder.

Another woman, 20-year-old Phoenix Colvin, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder by hiding a firearm to help Weston avoid conviction.

The other woman charged, aged 27, also has interim name suppression.

A 19-year-old man, granted interim name suppression, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to Tongia's murder by cleaning a silver-barrelled shotgun to help another defendant avoid conviction.