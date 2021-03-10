Man charged following indecent assault linked to a Wellington gym

Police are asking people not to post individuals names on social media regarding the allegations. Photo / File

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged assault linked to a Wellington training gym last year.

The 28-year-old has been interviewed and charged with three counts of indecent assault, and one count of administers a Class B drug.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on March 15.

The Herald understands one of the alleged incidents happened at a staff Christmas party for the gym.

Social media posts shared by people connected to the gym allege a man groped and drugged at least one woman.

• If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support, contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line: 04 801 6655.