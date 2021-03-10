Wairarapa police seek witnesses after boy indecently assaulted on train

Police say the incident happened on a Wairarapa train service. Photo / File

Police are seeking witnesses to an indecent assault involving a boy who was travelling on a Wairarapa train service on Monday.

The incident happened at about 4.45pm when the train was somewhere between Lower Hutt and Woodside.

Police said an unknown male assaulted a boy, who was not injured but understandably shaken by the incident.

Police would like to speak with concerned members of the public who intervened and assisted the boy.

"We believe they have valuable information that will assist us in our investigation," police said in a statement this afternoon.

"We would also like to speak to any other members of the public who were on the train and witnessed this incident."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 105 quoting file number 210308/0834.