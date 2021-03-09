Victoria University gets resource consent for sign featuring 'Wellington'

An artist's impression of the new signage for Rutherford House. Image / Supplied

Victoria University has been granted resource consent to install new signs on top of Rutherford House featuring the word "Wellington".

The existing signs say "Victoria University", whereas the new signage will display the word "Wellington" prominently in a large font with "Victoria University of" in a smaller font above it.

When the Herald revealed the proposal earlier this year, it enraged those who opposed the university's failed name change bid to be called University of Wellington.

Victoria University has been pushing ahead with what it is calling a "brand refresh" after Education Minister Chris Hipkins quashed the controversial name change attempt.

Opponents say it's a "name change by stealth" and that The new Rutherford House sign is "arrogant".

The university has been refurbishing the Rutherford House tower floor by floor and one of the last stages is at the roof level.

Resource consent is required for external alterations, including the area of the proposed signs. Wellington City Council confirmed resource consent has been granted for both.

Documents obtained by the Herald show the council officer who assessed the resource consent application was aware of concerns over the university's rebranding and the prominence of the word "Wellington".

But they said there were no special circumstances that warranted public notification of the consent application.

"Public opposition to the university's rebranding is not a special circumstance where the proposed sign contains the correct full name of the university and its logo. None of the circumstances of the application are exceptional or unusual."

Notified consents are when an application may affect neighbours, the wider community, or environment. They allow members of the public and potentially affected parties to give feedback on the application.

The officer also did not consider a limited notification was appropriate, given effects on any person would be "less than minor".

While members of the public have registered an interest in the application, that did not in itself constitute an affected person, the officer said.

The report also noted Rutherford House was not a heritage building or within a heritage area, but rather located across the road from the Parliamentary Precinct Heritage area.

The council's heritage adviser did not raise any concerns with the proposal relating to heritage.

A university spokesperson said the replacement signage has been "carefully timed" to minimise costs by doing the work at the same time as addressing ongoing roof leaks and asbestos removal.

The sign installation is the last phase of these works and is scheduled to be completed in November or December of this year.