Wellington bus services disrupted by Tramways union meeting

Wellingtonians commuting by bus are advised to check their travel today as a union meeting is expected to disrupt some bus services.

A Tramways Union meeting may disrupt bus services between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, Metlink advised.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallagher said school services would not be affected, but some off-peak services would be disrupted.

"We will keep passengers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio."

"Whilst some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting."

He encouraged passengers to plan before they travelled, and check for cancelled services on the Metlink app, website or by calling 0800 801700.