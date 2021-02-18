Karori homicide: Sixth person arrested in relation to death of Rau Tongia appears in court

An online tribute for Rau Tongia, who was found dead in his Karori home.

A 47-year-old has appeared in the Wellington District Court today in relation to the murder of Rau Tongia last year.

As she smiled to a courtroom full of supporters, she was charged with being party to his murder by arranging and counselling the offender to commit the offence.

She is the sixth person to be charged in relation to the homicide of Tongia, 33, who was found in his Karori home on December 20.

Three other women have been charged with his murder in varying degrees, and another man and woman have charged with being an accessory after that fact.

She has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Wellington High Court in March.

A Porirua man appeared in Wellington District Court earlier this week, accused of tampering with evidence in relation to the murder of Tongia.

The 19-year-old, granted interim name suppression, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to Tongia's murder by cleaning a silver-barrelled shotgun to help another defendant avoid conviction.

Masterton woman Shayde Weston, 24, has been charged with murdering him, and two other women have been charged with being a party to the murder.

Another woman, 20-year-old Phoenix Colvin, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder by hiding a firearm to help Weston avoid conviction.

The other two women charged, aged 27 and 35, also have interim name suppression.