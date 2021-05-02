Woman appears in court after violent incident in Mid Canterbury

A 24-year-old woman has appeared in court charged in relation to an incident that left a man with serious injuries yesterday.

Kiriana Toi Walker-Grace was arrested yesterday after the alleged violent attack in Methven, about an hour from Christchurch.

A man was badly injured at a rural address and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Walker-Grace was later taken into police custody in the Methven township.

The Hamilton woman is facing two charges - wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and taking his $40,000 Audi vehicle.

She appeared briefly before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

He remanded her in custody until her next court date on May 24.

Duty lawyer Andrew McKenzie said no application for bail would be made today.

There were no suppression applications made.