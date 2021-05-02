'Heartbreaking': Private funeral held for Christchurch homicide victim

Nyomi Coleman and partner Kenneth Daniel Hawkins who was allegedly murdered on April 24. Photo / Supplied

2 May, 2021 02:26 AM

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A private funeral has been held for a man allegedly murdered in his home at a Christchurch social housing complex last weekend.

Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 53, was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday 24 April.

Emergency services were called when neighbours found him with critical injuries.

He died soon after.

A man has been charged with murder - and for stealing several cars and assaulting the owners as he embarked on an alleged crime spree in the hours that followed the fatal incident.

Hawkins was a former Mongrel Mob gang member and was on bail awaiting a court appearance for an alleged assault on his partner Nyomi Coleman when he was killed.

Coleman said Hawkins' family had held a private funeral for him.

She did not attend.

A death notice published locally in Christchurch said Hawkins, known as Dan or Danny, was "a dearly loved son, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend to many".

"Thanks to the New Zealand Police and Victim Support for their tireless effort and loving support of our family," they said.

It is understood Hawkins was estranged from his three adult children.

He had a number of convictions for violence but Coleman said he was committed to turning his life around.

In an interview with the Herald last week she said she was struggling after Hawkins' death.

Today she said she did not attend his funeral and was still in the dark about much of the detail about the alleged murder.

"Finding it so hard," she said.

"So unreal ... lost for words.

"I am just trying to deal with it as each day comes ... days of love then anger then the 'what ifs'."

Coleman and Hawkins had been together for about a year.

She acknowledged his violent criminal past and the charges he was facing in relation to her.

But she said he was a good man who simply "slipped up" on his journey for a better life.

She said it was "very hard" not being able to attend his funeral.

"It was heartbreaking not been able to say goodbye to the man I love," Coleman told the Herald.

The man accused of murdering Hawkins has interim name suppression.

He also lived in the complex, run by the Otautahi Community Housing Trust.

Police could not comment further on the alleged murder or the other charges the accused is facing as the matter is before the courts.