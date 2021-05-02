Violent attack: Woman charged after man suffers serious injuries in mid-Canterbury incident

A woman has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident that left a man with serious injuries near Christchurch.

The 24-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Emergency services and police were called to a property on Arundel-Rakaia Gorge Rd near Methven - about an hour inland from Christchurch - about 1pm yesterday.

The man had suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Police said a woman believed to be involved in the incident was found in a vehicle on Main St later.

"She has been taken into custody and is speaking with police. Inquiries are under way," police said yesterday.

Methven residents said the woman, said to be "visibly distressed", was spotted in the middle of town in a crashed car.

Locals called police and local medical staff helped her.

The woman's car will be examined by officers and has been cordoned off where she stopped.