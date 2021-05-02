Rise in investigations into misuse of police record database by staff

From 2018 to the end of 2020 nationwide there 146 investigations into possible misuse of the police's record database and just over half were upheld. Photo / Patrice Allen

By Hamish Cardwell of RNZ

The number of back-office police staff investigated for misusing the police's record database has jumped, but the police say the stats are in line with an increase in staff numbers.

The National Intelligence Application (NIA) system holds police intelligence, offence and incident records, and can only be used for legitimate purposes.

Documents released under the Official Information Act show that in 2018 there were four investigations about the misuse of the database by service centre staff - two were upheld.

But that leapt to 20 last year - of which 12 were upheld.

From 2018 to the end of 2020 nationwide there 146 investigations and just over half were upheld.

Twelve people's employment was terminated as a result but the documents said this number included people who resigned during the process.

Police professional conduct director Jason Guthrie said service centre employees, made up of both constabulary and non-constabulary staff, were generally high volume users of the the NIA.

He said the number of staff employed in service centres has increased in the past three years and currently makes up 31 per cent of the total police workforce. He said that pushed up the number of database breaches.

The documents show nationwide 10 people were subject to disciplinary action.

Guthrie said most of the reported NIA use incidents were found to relate to low-level breaches and were successfully addressed through a remedial or performance management process.

Nationwide, 47 people had action taken that was flagged as "performance" and six as "remedial".

The Otago Daily Times reports nearly 2 million people have an NIA with an alert against their name.

- RNZ