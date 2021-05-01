Gunshots, violence, police: One person seriously injured in Christchurch incident

Police are piecing together a violent incident in east Christchurch last night to establish how a person was shot and seriously wounded.
Emergency services were called to Aldershot St in Aranui at about 10.20pm after a firearms incident was reported.
One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.
A police spokesperson said this morning initial indications were that the incident was family harm-related.
Officers were still at the scene and the house - owned by Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand - was cordoned off.
Police were also called to a serious family harm incident in Tokoroa about the same time.
"This appears to be family harm-related. One person was taken to hospital," the police spokesperson said.
That incident occurred on Kowhai St and was under investigation.