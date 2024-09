Since the draft new Setting of Speed Limits Rule was released in June, much has been said about its road safety implications. But Brown says it will improve economic productivity by allowing people to “get to where they want to go more quickly”.

What does the evidence say?

The minister doesn’t really deny safety will suffer. His focus instead is on how silly it is to have to drive slowly. In a newsletter to National Party supporters in July, he said the issue was lower speed limits “were forcing motorists to drive at a snail’s pace”.

And last week he told TVNZ the only way to eliminate deaths and serious injuries (DSIs) would be to “reduce the speed limits to zero”.

In this facile way, he has dismissed the mountain of research produced by experts. It all points in the same direction: excess speed makes crashes more likely and makes the outcomes more serious.

Our DSI rate is not normal or inevitable. As the International Transport Forum reports, it’s twice as bad as Australia’s and three to four times worse than in other comparable countries such as Britain, Ireland and Norway.

Some of the clearest analysis of the role of excess speed comes from right here in Auckland, where 880km of roads had their speed limits lowered in June 2020.

After two years, the independent research group Ably found deaths on those roads had dropped 30%.

This wasn’t a Covid phenomenon. During the same period on Auckland’s other roads, deaths rose by 9%. The overall fall in serious crash numbers was 22.3%.

But we’re being asked to accept that more deaths and injuries are the price we must pay to help businesses and grow the economy.

Is that true?

The idea that higher speed limits will boost productivity rests on the answers to two questions.

First, are travel times the best way to measure the economic efficiency of transport? Second, will higher speed limits make congested traffic move faster?

The first is only partly true. If it takes less time to get from A to B, you’ll be able to get more done. But economic efficiency involves more than that.

In a 2017 study, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) sent a driver on three routes of more than 200km each. One of the routes was Auckland-Tauranga and each was done with more than 100 trips, some with a 100km/h speed limit, some with 90km/h and some with 80m/h.

The fuel cost of the fastest trip was 14-15% higher than the lowest. The average time saving, for a trip of nearly three hours, was 10 minutes.

But travel cost and time is not the biggest economic issue. NZTA also reports annually on the “social costs” of road crashes. In 2023 those costs were put at nearly $12 billion - about 3% of GDP.

That’s crash victims in the public health system, crashes taking first responders away from other vital work, a massive drain on ACC payments, a myriad other costs associated with the trauma and heartache of lives destroyed.

Compare this data to the often-quoted research by NZIER for the Employers and Manufacturers Association in 2019. It found congestion on Auckland roads – which is the bulk of congestion nationally – was costing about $1 billion a year.

We can crunch these numbers. If crashes cost the country $12 billion a year and that can be lowered by 22.3%, it’s possible $2.7 billion could be saved. Congestion isn’t costing the economy that much.

The reality will be more complex, but this data suggests the economic argument for higher speed limits fails.