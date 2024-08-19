Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sorry Simeon Brown, congestion charges are not the key to freeing up the roads – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced that the government has agreed to policy settings that will allow time of use schemes to be proposed. Video / NZ Herald

KEY FACTS

The Government will introduce a bill this year to enable congestion charging on city roads.

Congestion charging does reduce traffic congestion, but it’s not the only option.

Public opposition cited by Transport Minister Simeon Brown as the biggest problem to overcome.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand