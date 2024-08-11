Simeon Brown makes transport announcement

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is making an announcement this morning in Auckland.

The announcement - set for 9.30am - will be live-streamed at the top of this story. Brown is currently overseeing a range of large transport projects and reforms. NZTA-Waka Koathi is looking to deliver on the Government’s promise for a new generation of Roads of National Significance, many of which will be built by Public-Private Partnerships.

The Government is also rolling back changes made by the previous government that made it easier for councils to reduce speed limits in some parts of the country, particularly around schools

Brown is likely to be asked about the ongoing energy crisis, as he also holds the energy portfolio. Last week, Brown attacked the former Labour Government’s policy decisions for leaving New Zealand with weakened energy markets, which led to higher prices.