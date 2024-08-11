Advertisement
Simeon Brown makes transport announcement

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is making an announcement this morning in Auckland.

The announcement - set for 9.30am - will be live-streamed at the top of this story. Brown is currently overseeing a range of large transport projects and reforms. NZTA-Waka Koathi is looking to deliver on the Government’s promise for a new generation of Roads of National Significance, many of which will be built by Public-Private Partnerships.

The Government is also rolling back changes made by the previous government that made it easier for councils to reduce speed limits in some parts of the country, particularly around schools

Brown is likely to be asked about the ongoing energy crisis, as he also holds the energy portfolio. Last week, Brown attacked the former Labour Government’s policy decisions for leaving New Zealand with weakened energy markets, which led to higher prices.

Last week, Brown said the Government was seriously considering importing liquefied natural gas to fill an energy shortfall.

A shortage of supply sent gas prices soaring. This, combined with low hydro lake levels, has sent wholesale electricity prices to sustained record highs, trading above $800 a megawatt hour this week with numerous spikes higher.

Brown blamed Labour’s ban on new oil and gas exploration and other policies for a “dire loss of confidence in the sector”.

Brown also called on Labour to form a bipartisan approach to restore confidence.

“New Zealand now finds itself in an energy crunch, with dry year conditions being compounded by a low supply of gas, which is critically important at this time, the high electricity prices … are threatening the viability of New Zealand businesses, many of whom export products to the world and the jobs they underpin,” Brown told Parliament.

