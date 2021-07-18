Wild weather in Whanganui brings a large slip, power cuts and surface flooding

The riverside road opposite Kowhai Park was closed by the council over the weekend, as high river levels made it almost impassable. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A Whanganui road is closed and an important logging route blocked after the weekend's wild weather led to high river levels and a slip.

According to Metservice, more than 98mm of rain fell in the Whanganui River headwaters over the weekend, while more than 140mm fell over the Central Plateau - most of it flowing downriver towards the city.

The high river level resulted in the riverside road next to Kowhai Park being closed, with the road covered by water early on Monday.

Also closed was Kauarapaoa Rd near the intersection with Poutama Rd, after a large slip rendered the road impassable.

Contractors are working to remove a large slip on Papaiti Road. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The Chronicle was driven to the site by a contractor on Monday morning, who estimated that the slip would take "at least a few days" to clear.

"It's just a pain for the logging trucks really - it's quite a busy road for them," the contractor said.

There are no other reported road closures in the district, but the council is warning motorists to be vigilant around more rural roads.

"Pease be aware there are a number of minor slips and tree debris in drains across the lower rural network so take care if you're travelling in our rural areas today," a council spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to a few weather-related incidents over the weekend also.

On Friday evening just before 11pm, fire crews were called to a Hāwera address where a tree had fallen on to power lines.

Later on Saturday afternoon, a local crew was sent to a Westmere address where a trampoline had been lifted out of a backyard and blown on to the road.

Power was also cut for a short time in Castlecliff around 7.20pm on Sunday, with around 440 properties affected by the cut. Power was restored shortly afterwards.