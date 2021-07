Police were alerted to the crash at about 6.20am. Photo / File

Police were alerted to the crash at about 6.20am. Photo / File

State Highway 1 near Marton has reopened following a truck crash which blocked the road earlier on Tuesday morning.

Police were notified about 6.20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail overbridge, at the intersection with Calico Line, and jack-knifed.

The sole occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Diversions were in place around Wings Line and Calico Line until NZTA announced the road was open just after 10.30am.

FINAL UPDATE 10:40AM

SH1 Marton is now fully OPEN, following a prior truck crash. Thank you for being patient, have a nice day. ^AP https://t.co/13RyXidt2x — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 19, 2021