The crash occurred just before midday on Portal St. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person was transported to Whanganui Hospital on Monday after crashing into a residential property on Durie Hill.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Portal St just before midday, where a car had crashed into a house, sparking a gas leak.

St Johns transported the patient to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency remained on site until the contractors from the gas company arrived to isolate the leak.