Central Whanganui house gutted by fire, traffic diversions in place

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Photo / Logan Tutty

Fire investigators are on the scene of a suspicious fire which destroyed a Whanganui house in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on the corner of Liverpool and Wicksteed St just after 4am.

The intersection is currently blocked off, with traffic being diverted.

Fire and Emergency NZ Whanganui senior station officer Jemal Weston said two trucks from Whanganui attended the scene at first.

Upon arrival, the fire was well involved, requiring additional resources from the Whanganui station.

He said the fire is being deemed as suspicious, and the house was unoccupied.

Police said fire investigators will be at the scene for the next few hours looking into the cause.

More to come.