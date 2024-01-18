OPINION

Aotearoa’s Smokefree 2025 goal recognises both the role tobacco companies have played in perpetuating smoking and the need for concerted action that has reduced smoking prevalence to minimal levels rapidly and equitably for all population groups.

Achieving the goal will save thousands of lives and prevent much of the entirely avoidable harm that smoking still causes.

The goal’s explicit equity focus recognises Māori rights to health and means they will no longer be disproportionately harmed by smoking.

While overall daily smoking prevalence, now down to 6.8 per cent, shows excellent progress, smoking is still a much heavier burden on Māori, where daily smoking prevalence is 17.1 per cent. Daily smoking is still nearly three times higher among Māori than among European/Pākehā New Zealanders, just as it was 10 years ago.

No one who values equity can overlook these serious and persistent inequities, or deny the need for urgent action to address them.

It is therefore inexplicable that Ash (NZ) recently claimed Aotearoa/NZ is “well on track to be smokefree next year” and suggested repealing the Smokefree legislation would not jeopardise the Smokefree 2025 goal.

Ash also claims the smokefree generation policy has “already been achieved for people under 25″. However, that is not the case for young adults or young Māori. The latest NZ Health Survey found 8 per cent of 18-24 year olds currently smoke. The data do not show differences in smoking prevalence between ethnicities, but past NZHS surveys found smoking was three times higher among Māori young people. Similarly, the Y10 survey Ash conducts found daily smoking among Māori 14- to 15-year-olds was 2.9 per cent; more than four times the 0.7 per cent recorded for European/Pākehā respondents.

We are only on track to become smokefree in 2025 if we do not care about the harm smoking imposes on Māori.

Achieving Smokefree 2025 goal will save thousands of lives. Photo / 123RF

Inexplicably, Ash’s most recent statement differs profoundly from one it issued in late November 2023, immediately after the coalition Government announced its intention to repeal the smokefree legislation.

In their November 2023 statement, Ash described the repeal as “dangerous and irresponsible”, noted it would “set back the fight to end smoking-related death and disease by years”. They felt “dismayed” and “shocked”, and argued a repeal would “grant a pardon to tobacco companies” and put “the interests of the cigarette industry before the health of the nation”. We agree.

The evidence has not changed since November 2023, which makes it difficult to understand Ash’s new position. Ash now criticises the key smokefree measures and appears unconcerned by proposals to repeal these.

Not only does Ash contradict its previous statement, its recent statement is in our view completely out of step with the health sector in Aotearoa and internationally, and with public opinion. The vehement opposition to the proposed repeal includes an open letter signed by 105 health organisations in Aotearoa and another signed by 139 international health and human rights groups. Both call on the coalition Government to reconsider its proposal. A recent national survey found 65-78 per cent support for the three key measures included in the smokefree legislation and strong opposition (67 per cent opposed, 21 per cent support) to its repeal.

Ash called on the Government to demonstrate its smokefree commitment by presenting a robust action plan containing both legislative and non-legislative actions. Yet they propose only non-legislative measures focused on promoting vaping.

Ash appears to have overlooked the “robust action plan” introduced by former Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, following an extensive consultation period. This plan was based largely on an evidence-based strategy developed by the smokefree sector, in which Ash had a key role.

The most effective way to achieve a Smokefree 2025 is to employ comprehensive and diverse strategies, including denicotinisation, reducing tobacco availability and creating a smokefree generation. Denicotinising cigarettes recognises that most people who smoke desperately want to quit, but find that very difficult as they are addicted to nicotine. Many people who smoke support measures that would help them quit and report they would cut down, quit, or switch to vaping, if denicotinisation was introduced.

These measures will change the addictiveness and appeal of tobacco, strongly encourage people who smoke to quit, support them to do so, protect young people from ever starting, and see the Smokefree 2025 goal realised. Logic and extensive research evidence suggest the smokefree law will greatly accelerate reductions in smoking prevalence, promote equity, and minimise the risks that future generations smoke. They could also complement vaping as a smoking cessation tool, provided there is robust regulation to minimise vaping among young people.

As Ash noted in November 2023, the smokefree legislation took more than a decade to achieve and has huge public support. What we need now is a government prepared to recognise that support, a sector that’s consistent in following the evidence, and a government committed to realising the 2025 goal for all peoples.