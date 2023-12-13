The New National-Act-NZ First Government's smoking policy that repeals Labour's smokefree laws explained. Video / NZ Herald

A major new survey has shown smoking rates in Kiwi adults have dropped to an all-time low as the new Government prepares to repeal smokefree laws.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health survey found one in 10 adults vape daily, with rates highest among young people and Māori.

The annual New Zealand Health Survey figures show that 6.8 per cent of adults were recorded as being daily smokers, down from 8.6 per cent, or 76,000, last year.

There was also a sharp decline in daily smoking for ethnic groups, with Māori dropping from 37.7 per cent to 17.1 per cent and Pacifika dropping from 22.6 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Daily smoking continues to be more common in “deprived neighbourhoods”, the survey showed, with their rates sitting at 10.7 per cent compared with the 3.1 per cent in the “least deprived” neighbourhoods.

The number of people using e-cigarettes did not follow the same declining pattern. The survey showed 9.7 per cent of people reported vaping daily, up from 6.2 per cent last year.

Young people were the most likely to vape daily (25.2 per cent) and Māori had the highest rates among different ethnic groups (23.5 per cent).

The results come just weeks after the Government revealed its intention to repeal the world-leading smokefree legislation introduced in the last term by Labour.

Under the coalition agreement, disposable vaping products will be banned and penalties increased for illegal sales to under-18s.

Vaping rates rose this year. Experts reported this correlated with the decline in smoking. Photo / 123rf

Ben Youdan, a director at anti-smoking group Ash, said the decline in rates is “unprecedented” and proves more than ever the momentum towards the smokefree goal is being maintained.

Ash board member Sir Collin Tukuitonga said only 3 per cent of under-25s reported daily smoking, far exceeding the goal of 5 per cent by 2025.

Hazardous drinking rates also dropped in the last year, falling from 18.7 per cent to 16 per cent.

Long wait times, high costs at GPs

Meanwhile, the survey shed a more negative light on our health system, highlighting major barriers to receiving healthcare.

One in five adults and one in seven children said it took too long to visit the GP, a large increase from last year. One in eight adults said they did not visit the GP because of costs.

Health Minister Shane Reti said the results underline the urgent need for a change in direction for our health system.

“It’s been clear for the past six years that the health system as a whole has been under enormous pressure and today’s findings reinforce that,” Reti said.

“As a consequence, ordinary New Zealanders have been left without the care they need.”

More than one in three Māori and Pacific children live in homes with food insecurity. This is double the rate compared to European/Other (one in six) and Asian (one in eight).

Minister of Health Shane Reti (centre) said the results of the survey show the urgent need for a change of direction in the health system. Photo / Michael Craig

Overall, around one in five children (21.3 per cent) sometimes went without food because of cost, a steep rise from last year (14.4 per cent).

There was also an increase in unmet needs for those requiring professional mental health support, climbing 4 per cent over the last six years.

Young people were the most affected, with 15- to 24-year-olds making up the bulk of the data (15.5 per cent).

The survey also showed obesity rates have remained stagnant with one in three adults (about 1.4 million adults or 32.6 per cent) being classified as obese.

The rates of childhood obesity grew by nearly 2 per cent, with about 110,000 children now being placed in that category. Māori and Pasifika and children living in the most deprived neighbourhoods were the most likely to be classified as obese.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.