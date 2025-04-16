Home / New Zealand

Is Donald Trump giving billionaires a bad name?

By Duncan Gillies
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Opinion by Duncan Gillies
Duncan Gillies is a news editor at NZME

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Bill Burr recently criticised billionaires, highlighting their role in societal struggles and political influence.
  • Elon Musk’s support of Donald Trump has made him a controversial figure, linked to “tech bros”.
  • Billionaires’ influence in politics is growing, raising concerns for some people about democracy and “stealth politics”.

American comedian Bill Burr has made a career out of cutting social commentary.

Recently, he turned his attention to billionaires.

To borrow a well-used Burr line, it was brutal.

“These f***ing billionaires, they should be put down like f***ing rabid dogs,” he said, making headlines around the world in the process.

Once what a celebrity said about the super-rich wouldn’t have made the news. But the re-election of American has placed them in the spotlight. First, he appointed fat-cat cronies to positions of power, then his sweeping tariffs had billionaires passing judgement on Trump’s policies and commentators speculating on the damage done to personal fortunes.

