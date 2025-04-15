Advertisement
Man charged over Tesla arson as anti-Musk wave sweeps US

AFP
2 mins to read

Elon Musk has become a hate figure over his role in slashing government as a top adviser to US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

A man who allegedly torched two vehicles at a Tesla dealership and painted “Die Elon” on the side of the building has been hit with federal charges, the US Department of Justice said on Monday.

The charges are the latest to be levied in connection to attacks on the EV maker whose boss, Elon Musk, has become a hate figure for some over his role in slashing government as a top adviser to President Donald Trump.

Two Tesla vehicles were badly damaged in the firebomb attack on a showroom in Albuquerque on February 9, and slogans likening Musk and his company to Nazis were sprayed on the walls.

Jamison Wagner, 40, who lives in the city in the western state of New Mexico, was also charged over a firebomb attack that hit an office of the state’s Republican Party last month.

If convicted on the two charges of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, he could be jailed for up to 20 years on each ccharge, the Department of Justice said.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

“We will arrest you, we will prosecute you and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

Federal prosecution carries a stiff penalty compared with local law, where such a crime typically results in a sentence starting from only 18 months of incarceration and a US$5000 ($8500) fine. In March, Trump even suggested that people who vandalise Tesla property could be deported to prisons in El Salvador.

Musk, the South Africa-born billionaire chief of Tesla and SpaceX, is leading Trump’s ruthless cost-cutting drive at the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Lauded on the right, he has rapidly become one of the most controversial figures in the country.

Several Tesla dealerships and cars in the US and worldwide have been vandalised and the company’s share price has taken a hammering.

- Agence France-Presse

