What we're learning about New Zealand's major tsunami threat

16 minutes to read
The Hikurangi subduction zone: a credible magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami scenario. Video / East Coast LAB

Jamie Morton
Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Just off New Zealand's eastern seaside, kilometres from the shores of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, lies a monster.

A sleeping taniwha that could, at any moment, be awakened by Ruaumoko, the atua or god of

