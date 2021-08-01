Quake confusion: Hawke's Bay residents thrown by Google cellphone alert issued after 5.1 magnitude earthquake

Google detected Hawke's Bay residents' phones shaking, and then alerted them to tell them a 6.0 magnitude quake had hit off the coast. Photo / Supplied

It wasn't just the 5.1 magnitude earthquake which woke many residents across the east coast of the North Island.

Many bleary-eyed Android users were left confused by the shake just after 1am after receiving a Google mobile phone alert which described it as a 6.0 magnitude quake off the coast.

The inaccurate alert had some in the Hawke's Bay region in particular wondering whether they needed to head to higher ground.

Government-funded alerts system GeoNet reported the 5.1 magnitude quake was centred about 10 km south-east of Tokoroa in the Waikato region and struck at a depth of 160 km shortly after 1am on Monday morning.

It was widely felt across New Zealand, particularly by those in the North Island, with almost 2800 people recording their response on the GeoNet website.

A social media post by GeoNet explained deep earthquakes, such as this one, were typically widely felt, but not usually close to the centre.

"This is due to the subducting tectonic plate under the North Island - most of the quakes energy travels up and along the plate to the surface - closer to the east coast of the country," it read.

GeoNet reported it as a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centred near Tokoroa, while the Google Alert described it as a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off the east coast of New Zealand. Photo / GeoNet

Dozens of residents across Hawke's Bay took to social media after being confused by the alert issued by Google which described the quake as a 6.0 magnitude quake and put the epicentre off the east coast of New Zealand.

Hastings-based Jill Fallowfield said she was woken by her cat meowing in her face.

"I'm guessing she could feel it coming so I got up to see what was up with her and felt the jolt.

"A few minutes later I got the Android emergency message that said it was out at sea so looked at GeoNet who said Tokoroa."

She said it was confusing and left her wondering whether there had been two separate quakes.

The alerts were sent out to Android phone users as part of the Android Earthquake Alerts System, a trial launched in NZ and in Greece earlier this year.

It uses a physics based approach to determine the earthquake magnitude and location.

Accelerometers built into most Android smartphones are used to detect seismic waves which indicate a potential earthquake with this signal sent to Google's earthquake detection server, along with a coarse location of where the shaking occurred.

The server then takes this information from many phones to figure out if an earthquake is happening, where it is and what its magnitude is.

Alerts are only issued for earthquakes estimate be a magnitude 4.5 or larger and are different from the National Emergency Management Agency system used to alert mobile phone users about Covid-19 lockdowns, as well as tsunamis and earthquakes.

Google has been approached for comment about the use of the alert in regards to the magnitude 5.1 quake, as well as its lack of accuracy.

The National Emergency Management Agency and GeoNet have also been approached for comment about the alert system.