Hawke's Bay man denies filming sexual encounter without consent of women

A Hawke's Bay man has pleaded not guilty pleas to two charges of making and one of publishing an intimate visual recording, and elected to have the charges heard by a jury. Photo / NZME

A Hawke's Bay man has pleaded not guilty pleas to two charges of making and one of publishing an intimate visual recording, and elected to have the charges heard by a jury. Photo / NZME

A man accused of filming his sexual encounter with two women on a Hawke's Bay riverbank without consent has denied the charges.

The man, aged in his 40s, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Monday charged with publishing an intimate visual recording and two charges of making an intimate visual recording.

The man, who was granted continued interim name suppression, denied the charges and elected to have them heard by a jury trial.

The charges were laid after one of the women became aware in May 2020 that recordings of the 2017 liaison had been published on pornographic websites.

Police allege that a woman, in her early 20s, was contacted by the man via the dating app Tinder in early 2017.

After communicating for some time, she agreed to join the man with another woman, and the trio drove to a rural setting near a Hawke's Bay riverbank.

Police say the trio engaged in consensual sexual activity.

However, the man is accused of filming the women using two hidden devices, and posting the resulting footage online without their consent.

The man was granted bail until his next court appearance in September for a Case Review hearing.