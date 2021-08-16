Former Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority employees on trial in High Court

Ex-Cera employees Gerard Gallagher and Simon Nikoloff on trial in the High Court of Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The trial of two former Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority employees charged over an alleged fraud involving a government-funded waste-to-energy plant on the West Coast began today.

Gerard Anthony Gallagher, 62, and Simon Carl Nikoloff, 57, were both working for the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) in 2017 when they were the subject of an investigation by the State Services Commission (SSC) into alleged private property deals.

The SCC referred the pair to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as a result and they were later charged.

The pair are facing a range of allegations including using and disclosing information gained in their official position at Cera to gain indirectly or directly a commercial advancement for their private company Project and Management Ltd.

Both have pleaded not guilty to charges brought under the Crimes Act of corrupt use of official information.

Nikoloff is facing two charges of corrupt use of official information and Gallagher faces three.

The pair are also facing two charges of attempted corrupt use of official information each.

The jury trial in the High Court in Christchurch is expected to last for four weeks.