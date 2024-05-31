Two new Lord of the Rings films are set to spark opportunities for the next generation of film-makers in Wellington, create thousands of jobs and inject millions of dollars into the economy.

Warner Bros has revealed the much-loved trilogy of films - directed by Sir Peter Jackson and filmed exclusively in New Zealand - will be followed by two new films which are “now in the early stages of script development”, with the first set to be released in 2026.

Although Jackson will not be directing the film, it has been confirmed he and his long-time collaborators Dame Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will return to produce and “will be involved every step of the way”.

The film is reportedly called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and will see Andy Serkis - who starred as Gollum in the trilogy - direct as well as star in the film.

‘Thousands of people will be employed’

Screen Wellington manager Tanya Black said they were already fielding calls from around the world about work opportunities ranging from extras to highly technically skilled people.

“While we imagine the film will be shot on location around the country, a huge amount of the studio shooting and technical physical prop and costume-making, and digital VFX and post-production of editing, sound etc. will be done here in Wellington. The majority of the jobs and contracts will be for Wellington business.

Orlando Bloom confessed his love for New Zealand at the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in Wellington in 2003. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Thousands of people will be employed directly and indirectly on these films. In addition to the production work, building, catering, transport and a vast range of other sectors will all benefit.”

Black said the new films will generate international interest in Wellington and the film industry. Celebrities working here could boost a local business with a single social media post, Black said.

Zany Zeus gained fame in 2017 when actress Scarlett Johansson, who had been based in Wellington for the filming of Ghost in the Shell for several months, told international media the cafe had “the best piece of chocolate cake I’ve had in my entire life”.

A generational torch passed on

The films will make way for a new generation of film-makers to prove themselves on the world stage, Black said.

“There will be many opportunities for young creatives to be involved - in many ways, a generational torch is now being passed on.

“We are seeing this already with the release of Wētā Workshop’s trailer for the game Tales of the Shire, which will be out later this year.”

Hope graduates can get a foot in the door

Black expected there to be jobs for graduates.

Victoria University associate professor in film Alfio Leotta said recent graduates were sometimes employed in similar large international productions, which was great for their careers.

“It would be interesting to explore the possibility of internships for current students, but in my experience, these are often quite difficult to set up given the clash between industry and academic requirements.”

Sir Peter Jackson and Bernard Hill during the filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003.

He said the impact of high-profile productions on New Zealand’s film industry in the longer term created some of the most exciting opportunities.

“The physical concentration of creatives often leads to upskilling and an organic transfer of knowledge.

“The creatives employed in these productions will learn new skills and in turn develop new smaller projects that will employ emerging professionals and recent graduates.”

‘Awaiting more details with bated breath’

New Zealand Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray said the screen industry has benefited from the Lord of the Rings’ legacy of upskilled crew members who are experienced in creating world-class cinema.

“Wētā FX, primarily responsible for the visual effects, pioneered new technologies in special effects and software systems that significantly advanced the use of motion capture to animate digital characters.

“Physical effects company Wētā Workshop, under the guardianship of effects wizard Sir Richard Taylor, produced over 48,000 separate items for the trilogy.

“The company now boasts a staff of 400 and produces everything from movie props to museum exhibits, consumer products, video gaming, sculptures and collectables.”

Those involved in the industry either directly or peripherally will be awaiting more details of the two new films with bated breath, Murray said.

Wētā Workshop would not comment on whether the company could be involved in the new films.

However, general manager David Wilks said the Lord of the Rings films had a huge impact on New Zealand over the past 20 years, paving the way for major international film and TV productions.

“It’s great that the journey in Middle-earth continues”, he said in response to the announcement of the new films.

Wētā Workshop co-founder and owner Sir Richard Taylor recently reflected on it being 20 years since the Wellington premiere of The Return of the King.

Wētā Workshop co-founder Richard Taylor says working on The Lord of the Rings had a ripple effect throughout his life. Photo / Marty Melville

Taylor said Lord of the Rings changed the trajectory of his career at an immeasurable level.

“Anything that catalyses a change as significantly as seven years on three of the largest movies ever made is going to have a ripple effect through the whole of your life.”

At no time during those seven years - regardless of how challenging it was at times - did Taylor ever have the sense he wanted to stop or slow down.

“Everyone was so committed knowing that New Zealand had its moment to indelibly stamp our mark on the world stage, and I just felt very happy to be part of that - and still do.”

Millions of dollars injected into the economy

Murray said the economic benefits that came about during the filming of the Lord of the Rings trilogy were experienced in Wellington and the regions.

Hotel rooms, hospitality, suppliers and vendors all over the country played their part, Murray said.

“The huge success of the films, including 17 Academy Awards and nearly $3 billion in worldwide box office revenue, put New Zealand on the international map not only as a screen destination but also as a tourist destination.

“Tourism New Zealand reported an increase in inbound tourism, worth $33 million a year after the series had been released, with one in five tourists now citing the series as one of the main reasons for visiting the country.”

Wellington City Council reported the premiere of The Hobbit injected almost $12m into the capital’s economy.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.