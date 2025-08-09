Advertisement
What Auckland’s wealthiest are contributing to the council’s $3.49b rates bill

By &
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Paritai Drive, Ōrākei, is known as New Zealand's millionaires' row and attracts some of Auckland's biggest rates bills. Photo / Chris Tarpey

Auckland’s wealthiest residents are digging deeper into their pockets to pay their share of Auckland Council’s $3.49 billion rates take, up nearly $300 million from last year.

Some will be paying between $100,000 and more than $200,000 in annual rates – and that still entitles them to just one wheelie

