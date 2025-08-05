The second mistake was in the rates bill for a new $700,000 townhouse in New Lynn. The bill was $44,391. This has now been corrected to $2688.
A $1.5 million property in Takapuna was originally rated $14,994. This has been reduced to $4568.
The Herald analysis will only identify large errors. Use our exclusive map to check how your rates have changed - and how your bill compares with those for nearby properties.
Auckland Council said it appeared human error had played a part in the mistakes identified by the Herald.
Heath said, “Delivering rates notices for our 630,000 ratepayers is a large and complex piece of work, that involves data integrity checks before their release and year-round routine maintenance.
“However, there are errors that can arise and we work quickly to correct these. Typically, these issues are isolated.
“We encourage any ratepayers who think there is incorrect information in their rates notice to contact us.”
The council has a website where ratepayers can object to their property’s rating.
The council doesn’t keep a record of how many errors there are in rates bills each year.
But Heath said they are more likely the year after rating valuations “when our valuation service providers have updated each and every property file.”
