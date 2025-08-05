Rates bills can be incorrect. Auckland Council wants people to contact them if they spot an error.

Rates bills can be incorrect. Auckland Council wants people to contact them if they spot an error.

A Herald analysis has found spectacular errors in some of the new rates bills sent out to Auckland Council ratepayers.

The new residential rates are typically around 0.35% of a property’s value.

The Herald identified a $3.9 million multi-unit property in Ōtāhuhu with a $444,766 – 11.4% – rates bill. This has now been revised down to $14,578.

When alerted to this and at least two other errors, Auckland Council manager of rates, valuations and data management Rhonwen Heath said, “As we distribute rates notices to 630,000 ratepayers, there is always a chance for isolated anomalies.

“If it appears there is incorrect information, we encourage ratepayers to contact us and we will resolve any issues.”