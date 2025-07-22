Anna Mowbray & Ali Williams' home in Westmere. Photo / Alex Burton

“They have confirmed the grant of consent of helicopter use for residential access is permitted under the Auckland Unitary Plan, subject to strict conditions.

“Our proposal fully complies with all applicable standards and CAA regulations and includes additional voluntary conditions to minimise any impact on the community.

“These voluntary conditions reflect a compromised position following years of meaningful engagement and a genuine effort to balance the needs of our neighbours,” the couple said.

They said the appeal is against Auckland Council and not them, saying the cost of the appeal would fall on ratepayers, money that could be better spent on core priorities like infrastructure or community services.

“It’s unfortunate to see public resources being required to defend a decision that has already been thoroughly evaluated. We hope QSW will reconsider their position,” the statement said.

Quiet Sky secretary Elena Keith told the Herald: “We don’t intend to reconsider our position.”

She said yesterday that Quiet Sky disagreed with the June decision of the hearings panel approving private helicopter operations in Westmere.

“Their radical ruling reflects an unanticipated interpretation of the Auckland Unitary Plan (AUP) and goes against overwhelming public sentiment to oppose private helicopters in residential areas,” said Keith.

Elena Keith at the hearing for the proposed helipad.

She said the legal action was not just for Westmere, but for Auckland.

“If this decision isn’t challenged, the floodgates for helicopters in backyards will open. We simply can’t let this terrible decision stand.”

Keith said the commissioners decided that helicopters were “inherently residential”.

“Therefore, they say that using a helicopter is a permitted activity, like using a bike or a car. In our opinion, that is absurd.”

After six days of public hearings in May, the commissioners concluded that operating a helicopter in residential zones was a “permitted activity” and inherently associated with residential land use.

In their decision, the commissioners dismissed concerns about helicopter noise, including concerns about privately operated helicopters coming and going in nearby Herne Bay.

They said there was nothing untoward, unacceptable, or significantly out of character with helicopter noise in an urban residential environment per se.

The panel acknowledged numerous submitters would be disappointed with the decision, but said their interpretation of the council’s Unitary Plan and legal precedents led to the application’s approval.

