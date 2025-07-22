Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray are disappointed at a legal challenge to fly choppers from their Westmere home.
Rich-listers Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray are “deeply disappointed” with a legal challenge to fly helicopters from their $26 million Westmere home.
Quiet Sky Waitematā, a group set up to oppose private helicopters in residential Auckland, announced yesterday it had filed an appeal to the Environment Court.
This followed thedecision at the end of June by a panel of three independent hearing commissioners allowing two flights a day and 10 flights a month from the couple’s Westmere home jutting out into the Waitematā Harbour.
“We are deeply disappointed by Quiet Sky Waitematā’s decision to appeal the council’s approval of the helipad at our home,” the couple said in a statement today.
They said the approval followed a comprehensive four-year process and was made lawfully and thoughtfully by independent commissioners appointed by Auckland Council.
They said the appeal is against Auckland Council and not them, saying the cost of the appeal would fall on ratepayers, money that could be better spent on core priorities like infrastructure or community services.
“It’s unfortunate to see public resources being required to defend a decision that has already been thoroughly evaluated. We hope QSW will reconsider their position,” the statement said.
Quiet Sky secretary Elena Keith told the Herald: “We don’t intend to reconsider our position.”
“Their radical ruling reflects an unanticipated interpretation of the Auckland Unitary Plan (AUP) and goes against overwhelming public sentiment to oppose private helicopters in residential areas,” said Keith.
She said the legal action was not just for Westmere, but for Auckland.
“If this decision isn’t challenged, the floodgates for helicopters in backyards will open. We simply can’t let this terrible decision stand.”
Keith said the commissioners decided that helicopters were “inherently residential”.