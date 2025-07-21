Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray’s helicopter flights face court appeal by opponents Quiet Sky

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray's approval for a helipad at their Westmere home is being challenged in the Environment Court. Photo / Photosport

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray's approval for a helipad at their Westmere home is being challenged in the Environment Court. Photo / Photosport

The decision to allow rich-listers Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray to fly helicopters from their $26 million Westmere home is being challenged in the courts.

Quiet Sky Waitematā, a group set up to oppose private helicopters in residential Auckland, said it had filed an appeal to the Environment Court today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save