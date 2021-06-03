Whangārei police release CCTV images of van linked to Kamo drive-by shooting

Whangārei Police want information on this white van they believe was used in a drive-by shooting last month

Northland police have released CCTV images of a white van believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting in Kamo last month.

The move was part of a public appeal by Whangārei police for sightings of the van as the follow positive lines of enquiry.

No-one inside the house on Brunner Terrace was injured during the shooting that occurred on May 7 around 6.30pm.

Shortly afterwards the stolen white Toyota Hiace was found well ablaze around 750m away at the end of Lewis St in Kamo. The vehicle had been taken from Pataua North earlier on the afternoon.

Police believed the vehicle arson and drive-by shooting were linked.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Whangārei CIB, said the van was of interest to police as it was believed to be involved in the shooting.

Doell urged anyone who may have seen the white Toyota Hiace van - registration CEA315 - on the Friday of the shooting to contact police.

"We believe there are some people out there with information about this vehicle and who was driving it prior to the shooting."

Doell said police had reason to believe the people responsible may have since left the Whangārei area.

"We urge these people to do the right thing and contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210511/0805."

People can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.was part