Whangārei police appeal for witnesses to drive-by shooting almost one week on

Whangārei Police are appealing for any witnesses to a drive-by shooting in Kamo on Friday evening

A Whangārei house occupied at the time was the target of a drive-by shooting last Friday evening.

No-one inside the house was injured during the shooting that occurred on Brunner Terrace in Kamo around 6.30pm on May 7. Police have today made the shooting public and are appealing for help.

Shortly afterwards a stolen white Toyota Hiace was found well ablaze around 750m away at the end of Lewis St in Kamo. The vehicle had been taken from Pataua North earlier on Friday afternoon.

Police believed the vehicle arson and drive-by shooting were linked.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, Whangārei CIB said police were calling for sightings of the Toyota Hiace van, registration CEA315, on the afternoon of May 7.

"We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed either the shooting incident or the van arson, or anyone who has information that would assist us, to contact police."

Anyone with information can contact Crawford on 09 4304570 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers, referencing Operation Brantley, on 0800 555 111.