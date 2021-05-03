Website of the Year

New Zealand

Real estate agent admits assaulting Far North's top police officer

3 minutes to read
Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu. Photo / NZ Police

By: , Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A Kerikeri real estate agent has been charged with assaulting the Far North's top cop in a horrendous case of mistaken identity.

The assault occurred in a Paihia bar while the officer was off duty.

