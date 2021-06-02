Horeke man arrested after alleged gun threat sparks AOS callout

Police seal off Horeke Rd at the intersection with Rangiahua Rd during last week's Armed Offenders Squad callout. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after sparking an Armed Offenders Squad callout at Horeke last week.

Police descended on the area between Horeke and Okaihau last Tuesday after reports that a man had threatened to harm a family and burn their house down around 10am.

Police said young children were present when the threats were made.

The victims said they heard two gunshots but that could not be immediately verified.

Armed officers sealed off Horeke Rd at the intersection with Rangiahua Rd while AOS members searched a property in Utakura Valley without locating the wanted man.

The suspect managed to get away a second time that afternoon when he was spotted, still in the Horeke area, in a vehicle later found dumped on Waikerikeri Rd. It was believed he fled on foot.

It is not known where he was arrested when his luck ran out on Monday.

Logan Myro Haddon-Hardy appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday morning charged with threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm using a firearm, and making a threat against people or property.

He is due back in court on June 4.