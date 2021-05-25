Threats spark AOS callout, manhunt in Horeke area, Northland

Police cordon off Horeke Rd at the intersection with Rangiahua Rd during Tuesday's Armed Offenders Squad callout. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police cordon off Horeke Rd at the intersection with Rangiahua Rd during Tuesday's Armed Offenders Squad callout. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A threat to harm a family and burn down their house was behind an Armed Offenders Squad callout in South Hokianga on Tuesday.

While the offender initially gave police the slip, the search sparked up again later in the day when he was spotted in a vehicle still in the Horeke area.

The drama began about 10am when police received a 111 call from a distressed family in the Horeke area, Far North area commander Inspector Riki Whiu said.

''He threatened to harm relatives and burn down a house,'' he said.

Two loud bangs were heard but police could not yet confirm if they were gunshots.

Whiu said the family was not harmed but was badly shaken.

Of particular concern was the presence of young children at the time.

One of the police cordons was at the junction of Horeke Rd and Rangiahua Rd in South Hokianga. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Armed police cordoned off Horeke Rd at the junction with Rangiahua Rd and also further east up Utakura Valley while they waited for the AOS, made up of specially trained officers from across the district. Two police dog units and a mobile command unit also responded.

The road was re-opened just before 1pm when the squad was unable to locate the offender.

Police believed they knew who he was, Whiu said.

He urged anyone who had seen suspicious behaviour in Horeke or surrounding areas to contact police.

A possible sighting around 2.45pm prompted police to again close a number of roads between Okaihau and Horeke.

The offender was believed to have dumped his vehicle on Waikerikeri Rd, a dead-end road in the Utakura valley, and fled on foot.

The search was continuing at edition time on Tuesday.