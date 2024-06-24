Manu Bennett's exhibition is in the Levin Community Centre until July 29.

A Whanganui artist and teacher is exhibiting a collection of contemporary and traditional Māori artworks in Levin from today.

Manu Bennett’s artworks will be featured in the gallery inside Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, also known as the Levin Community Centre, until Saturday.

Bennett, a contemporary Māori artist, specialises in carving and painting but the exhibition will feature a selection of different art forms presented in various mediums.

One of the pieces in his exhibition is called Kaitiaki Puanga-Matariki and symbolises the connection between the Puanga star and Matariki cluster as heralds of the Māori New Year.

Bennett said Puanga was more commonly recognised by the people of Whanganui, Taranaki, parts of the Far North and parts of the South Island.

One of Manu Bennett's artworks.

“This particular exhibition highlights the different natural elements where you can source food during the winter season. There are works themed around the bush, the water and the air.”

In partnership with Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Bennett will deliver an art-based learning programme with classes from Levin East School, exploring the elements of art through a traditional and contemporary Māori lens.

As part of a Whanganui Māori Arts Collective, Bennett will also showcase works in two exhibitions in Whanganui throughJune and July.

The first exhibition, called Āta Whakarongo – Listen Carefully, will be in the Whanganui Community Arts Centre from Saturday to July 6.

The second exhibition is called Puanga Kai Kau and will be in the Space Studio and Gallery from Wednesdy to July 6.

To see more of Bennett’s works and other exhibitions he is showcasing, visit his website at openstudios.co.nz/studio/manu-bennett-ko-au-te-awa/