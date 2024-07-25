Advertisement
Whanganui’s future sports champions receive helping hand from community

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
The latest Future Champions Trust recipients at a presentation with trustees and sponsors (back row, from left) trustees Stuart Kelly, Ron Cheatley, Tania King; recipient Lucas Munn; sponsor Hayden Gibson; recipients Jake Newton and William Herd; (front row) trustee Philippa Baker-Hogan; recipients Jayde Bell, Symone Belton, Michaela Ross; sponsor Sarah Gibson; Merekānara Ponga (representing recipient Ngarongokaumoana Ponga who is overseas).

Seven young Whanganui athletes heading to international competitions have received a financial boost.

Athletes competing in coastal rowing, darts, highland dancing, judo, roller hockey and softball were awarded grants in the second round of applications to the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust (FCT) for 2024. A total of $6750 was distributed.

The trust aims to give Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to support talented sporting youth with a hand-up to reach their full potential at international level.

“For many young athletes, participation at the age-group level is self-funded and often involves significant expenses which typically fall on the athletes and their parents to cover,” trust representative Philippa Baker-Hogan said.

“It is an incredibly rewarding experience to be able to give funding to help these hard-working young people to achieve their sporting goals. It is especially poignant as we are about to cheer on our NZ team at the 2024 Paris Olympics which includes previous FCT recipients such as kayaker Max Brown and rower Jackie Gowler.”

Recipients for this funding round are:

  • Jake Newton – selected for the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships and 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint finals in Genoa, Italy, in September.
  • William Herd – also selected for the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships and 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint teams. William was initially selected as a non-travelling reserve but, after impressing in training, was offered a seat to row in the endurance race and as reserve for the sprints event.
  • Jayde Bell – qualified to represent NZ at the World Youth Darts Championship in Budapest in October. Jayde started playing darts as an 8-year-old, joining the Whanganui Dart League, and last year received a New Zealand ranking after placing ninth-equal in an open tournament against national youth and junior players.
  • Lucas Munn – representing NZ at the Australian Schools Judo Championships, Lucas is also attending the Brisbane International Open where he will defend his 2023 title.
  • Michaela Ross – selected to represent NZ in the women’s roller hockey team at the World Skate Games Italia 2024. This is the first time in 34 years that NZ has been able to compete at the games.
  • Ngarongokaumoana Ponga – selected as part of the Aussie Drop Bears softball team in the Babe Ruth World Series in Florence, Alabama, in July-August 2024.
  • Symone Belton – selected to attend the 21st North American Sadie Simpson Scholarship and Highland Dance Weekend in Hawaii in September 2024.

Almost $100,000 has been granted to 73 sportspeople since the trust was formed more than a decade ago. The funding, which comes from local businesses and individuals, can cover travel costs to international events, flights and team accommodation, coaching, competition entry fees, uniforms, insurance and daily expenses while overseas.

Naming sponsor Hayden Gibson of Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui said the business was “proud to be part of our community and supporting young people who are representing us with pride”.

“Seeing several past recipients representing NZ at the Olympics truly shows we are successful at assisting our young people to achieve greatness on the world stage,” Gibson said.

“We look forward to watching these young athletes as they represent in their respective sports.”

Athletes interested in applying for funding support can visit the trust’s website www.futurechampionstrust.org to assess the criteria and download an application form. Funding rounds are held in February, June and October each year, with the next one closing on October 31. The website also has information on how businesses and individuals can donate.

The trust will host a fundraising lawn bowls tournament on Friday, October 18, at Aramoho Bowling Club, to increase the funds available for young athletes. The event will include raffles, a sausage sizzle and an auction of sporting memorabilia. Teams of three can register at bit.ly/fctbowlsfundraiser24 or contact Sport Whanganui on 06 349 2300 for more information.

