Rātana triumphed over Kaierau in Whanganui rugby.

It was a perfect afternoon in the Pā for Tāmata Hauhā Rātana to cap off their centenary celebrations with a famous upset to keep alive their dream of a semifinal appearance in their return to Tasman Tanning Premier.

In a perfect storm, Rātana were ready for a season-defining game whereas Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau were missing a number of key playmakers due to injury and suspension, and the visitors never got out of first gear as the hosts pulled away in the second half for a 27-12 victory.

Winger Peni Waqatabu and prop Raymond Salu scored Kaierau’s tries, while in the absence of both Steelform Whanganui squad members Peceli Malanicagi and Ethan Robinson, Sheldon Pakinga covered fullback and slotted one conversion.

Believed to have scored five tries for a precious bonus point, Rātana have leapfrogged the mathematically eliminated Marton into fifth spot and are now just two points behind Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, who they likewise host in the Pā this coming Saturday in what is now a virtual quarter-final.

Rātana closed the gap on Marist after the home side could not repeat their strong effort against top qualifier Waverley Harvesting Border from the first round, beaten 33-7 at Spriggens Park.

In windy conditions, Border did all their scoring in the opening 40 minutes, while in the second stanza Marist got their consolation try from second five Josaia Bogileka, with halfback Daniel Kauika adding the extras.

Celebrating his 100th game for the club, Border captain Angus Middleton scored, while second five Alekesio Vakarorogo grabbed a double for the second consecutive match.

His midfield partner Timoci Seruwalu added another try to his growing tally, while prop Kamipeli Latu dotted down and first five Tyrone Albert slotted four conversions.

They will now aim to regain the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield they surrendered to Byford’s Readimix Taihape when the new second-placed side on the table bring it to Dallison Park.

One shield did change hands on Saturday as there was another big upset in the senior competition, when Kelso Hunterville ended Utiku Old Boys’ undefeated streak, winning 16-12 at the Domain.

Maintaining a small lead throughout the match, Hunterville locked in their fourth spot, which was a mild surprise to Bennett’s Taihape, who thought they were reclaiming it after coming from behind to win a thriller with Black Bull Liquor Pirates 15-12 at Marton Park.

Also celebrating are Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood, who locked themselves into the quarter-finals after holding on in the second half to defeat Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 17-13 in the Pā.

Results

Premier, Week 9

Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 27 bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau (Raymond Salu, Peni Waqatabu tries; Sheldon Pakinga con). HT: 8-5.

Taihape 40 (Tyler Rogers-Holden 2, Beau Walker, Matt Brown, Gabriel Hakaraia, Kahl Elers-Green tries; Luke Whale 5 con) bt Marton 5 (Loki Peniasi try). HT: 21-5.

Waverley Harvesting Border 33 (Alekesio Vakarorogo 2, Kamipeli Latu, Angus Middleton, Timoci Seruwalu tries; Tyrone Albert 4 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 7 (Josaia Bogileka try; Daniel Kauika con). HT: 33-0.

Senior Championship, Week 10

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Border 35-0. HT: 28-0.

Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 50-0. HT: 31-0.

Rātana Pā: Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood bt Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 17-13. HT: 10-0.

Hunterville Domain (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Kelso Hunterville bt Utiku Old Boys 16-12. HT: 10-5.

Memorial Park: Bennett’s Taihape bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 15-12. HT: 7-5 Pirates.

Macnab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 53-0. HT: 17-0.

Women

Cooks Gardens: AGC Marist Clover bt Marton Queenbeez by default.

Cooks Gardens: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Silks Audit Rātana 27-12.