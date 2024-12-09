Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of an 8-year-old boy in Bay of Plenty last month.

Police were called to Whakatāne Hospital on November 15 after Rickah’Shae Keefe-Haerewa died following an alleged assault.

A scene examination was carried out at a property in the small town of Te Teko after the death.

The woman, 25, who was initially charged with assault, was this morning charged with murder following a search warrant in Whakatāne. She is also facing charges of assaulting a child and assault with a weapon.