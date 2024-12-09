Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Whakatāne homicide investigation: 25-year-old woman charged with murder of 8-year-old boy Rickah’Shae Keefe-Haerewa

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of an 8-year-old boy in Bay of Plenty last month.

Police were called to Whakatāne Hospital on November 15 after Rickah’Shae Keefe-Haerewa died following an alleged assault.

A scene examination was carried out at a property in the small town of Te Teko after the death.

The woman, 25, who was initially charged with assault, was this morning charged with murder following a search warrant in Whakatāne. She is also facing charges of assaulting a child and assault with a weapon.

Rickah'Shae Keefe-Haerewa, 8, was killed under suspicious circumstances last month.
Rickah'Shae Keefe-Haerewa, 8, was killed under suspicious circumstances last month.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the woman has been in custody since her last court appearance on November 20.

Family shouted messages of support to her during her first appearance last month, while someone in the public gallery called her a “monster”.

Wilson said a second person — a 61-year-old woman — was also arrested following this morning’s search warrant. She faces charges of manslaughter, assaulting a child and assault with a weapon.

Both women are due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As the matter is now before the courts, police can not provide any further comment,” Wilson said.

Family members have posted tributes online to the young boy, who also went by the nickname Joppy.

“Mummie and Daddy love you. Forever 8, my son.”

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand