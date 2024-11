Christopher Luxon is in Peru, weather has affected many hoping to run in the Queenstown marathon today and Brian Tamaki prepares to hold a 'Make New Zealand Great Again' rally.

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of an 8-year-old boy in Whakatāne.

Police were called to Whakatāne Hospital yesterday after the child died after an assault, police said today.

A 25-year-old woman has since been arrested and has appeared in the Whakatane District Court this morning. She has been charged with assault.

The woman has been remanded in custody and is due back in court on Wednesday.